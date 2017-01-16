Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal battery recycling marketreport for 2017-2021.This market research report also lists 15 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global battery recycling market is highly diverse and has many international and domestic players as battery recycling providers. This market is vulnerable to many technical and financial challenges, as a result of which, vendors seek strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to survive in the market.

"Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and environmental regulations are the key factors that confront the market. Vendors need to manage their sales, distribution, and working capital effectively to continue their operations, as the market dynamics for lead-acid batteries are volatile," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a leadenergy storageresearchanalyst from Technavio.

Technavioenergymarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Battery Solutions

Battery Solutions is a battery recycler in North America. Battery Solutions provides end-to-end services to ensure that collected batteries are recycled in the most environment-friendly way. The company recycles portable batteries such as AA and AAA, or batteries for smartphones to large industrial batteries such as the ones used in cars and data centers. Then it repurposes the secondary metal or commodity for reuse in industries such as agriculture, steel manufacturing, and new battery manufacturing. It follows the circular economy that is the "take, make, or reuse" model.

Call2Recyle

Call2Recyle offers battery recycling services to different industries worldwide. In 2015, they reported their 19th straight increase in battery collection volume. In March 2015, Call2Recycle was selected by 11 companies to develop and promote a single-use battery recycling program in Vermont. This recycling law has been in effect from January 1, 2016.

Exide Technologies

The company designed its Total Battery Management (TBM) program as an integrated approach to manufacturing, distributing, and recycling of lead-acid batteries. Its TBM program frees customers from regulatory mandates of used batteries. Exide Technologies recycles more than 1.1 million lbs. of lead per day. Also, they neutralize and recover more than 15 million gallons of sulfuric acid per year and produce more than 30 million lbs. of sodium sulfate annually.

Gravita India

Gravita India is one of the major lead-acid battery producers and lead recyclers in India. It is dedicated to Lead Lead Products with an environment-friendly process. Its vision is to become the most valuable company in the battery recycling industry. Although the company has a large presence in Asia with close to 71% of its revenue generated from this region, it also has a presence in the Americas and Europe.

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls produces and recycles vehicle batteries. In 1904, it recycled its first battery in Germany. Its batteries have maximum recycled content. Also, these batteries have 100% recycling rates. The company has state-of-the-art lead-acid battery recycling facility in Florence, South Carolina. It reinforced environmental development by providing fast-track design-built services for the center's stormwater and industrial wastewater treatment plant.

