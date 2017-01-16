SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30 strengthens presence in Germany

Solutions 30, the European leader of Solutions for New Technologies, has announced it has acquired a 51% stake in the German company, ABM Communication GmbH, with the option to buy the remaining capital in a four year period. ABM Communication will be fully consolidated in Solutions 30's accounts with retroactive effect as of 1st November 2016.

Founded in 2003, ABM Communication achieved turnover of €12 million in 2016, with a headcount of 150 people. The company, which is based in the Stuttgart region, rolls out high-speed internet solutions for key players.

ABM Communication's teams, including its founders, will work closely with Solutions 30's management to generate synergies between the Group's entities. Solutions 30 will now be able to draw on a technical and sales force of 350 people across Germany.

A solid base for development in a fast-growing region

This transaction is fully in line with Solutions 30's acquisitions strategy. In making Germany its primary target, the group seeks to cover all its regional networks in order to improve its commercial effectiveness in a country with high growth potential.

Gianbeppi Fortis, Chairman of the Solutions 30 Executive Board, commented: "Thanks to the acquisition of ABM Communication, we have achieved critical size in Germany. This will allow us to step up our development in one of the fastest-growing regions in the country and even in Europe."

Jan Machuletz, Managing Director of ABM Communication, commented: "The merger of ABM Communication with Solutions 30 and its German subsidiaries gives us the opportunity to strengthen our commercial impact and take on larger-scale projects."

Karim Rachedi, Chief Operating Officer of Solutions 30, added: "Through their recognised quality and expertise, ABM Communication's teams will further strengthen the assets of our group and complement our offering in Germany where there is clearly potential for further development."

Next key date:

Monday 23 January, 2017: publication of 2016 turnover.

About Solutions 30

The SOLUTIONS 30 group (ex PC30) is Europe's leading provider of solutions for New Technologies. Its mission is to make the technological changes that transform our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike: yesterday, computers and the Internet; today, digital; tomorrow, the technologies that will make the world ever more connected in real time. Since its founding, the Group has handled more than 10 million calls and created a network of 3,000 regional technicians. Solutions 30 currently covers the whole of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain.

The total number of SOLUTIONS 30 S.E. shares is 20,440,516, with an identical number of theoretical and exercisable voting rights.

Solutions 30 is listed on the Alternext market - ISIN FR0010263335 - code ALS30, eligible for the PEA-PME share savings plan, and on the Frankfurt stock exchange on the XETRA electronic system (ISIN FR0010263335-code EO2)

For more information, go to www.solutions30.com (http://www.solutions30.com/)

Contacts

SOLUTIONS 30 EDIFICE COMMUNICATION Nezha Calligaro | Cash Manager Samuel Beaupain | Press relations +352 2 648 19 17 +33 (0) 6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@edifice-communication.com GENESTA Finance Hervé Guyot Nathalie Boumendil | Investor Relations +33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com (mailto:hguyot@genesta-finance.com) 06 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@edifice-communication.com

PR SOL 30 (http://hugin.info/143517/R/2071569/778473.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SOLUTIONS 30 via Globenewswire

