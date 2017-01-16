Global Air Conditioning Market Growth at CAGR of 8.61%, 2021: Key Market Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global air conditioning market to grow at a CAGR of 8.61% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Air Conditioning Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various types of air conditioning systems.

According to the report, one driver in the market is affluent growth in developing countries. Developing countries are growing increasingly affluent. Most of these countries lie in the tropics and subtropics where the temperatures are high, due to which air conditioning is shifting from the high luxury segment to the mainstream category in residential and commercial settings. Earlier, air conditioners were treated as a status symbol in developing countries like India.



One trend in the market is growing demand for integrated systems. HVAC controls and building systems are witnessing more integration, driving demand among end-users who seek the benefits of streamlining systems, such as lighting and access controls.



Key vendors

- Daikin

- GREE Electric Appliances

- Midea

- Mitsubishi Electric

- Panasonic

- Toshiba Carrier



Other prominent vendors

- Blue Star

- Electrolux

- Haier

- Hitachi

- Ingersoll Rand

- Johnson Controls

- LG

- Samsung



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by products



Part 07: Product life cycle analysis



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Appendix



