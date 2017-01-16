Research and Markets - $2.26 Billion Ion Exchange Resins Market 2016-2026 By Power, Chemical, Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Mining & Metal & Electrical & Electronic

DUBLIN, Jan 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ion Exchange Resins Market by Type (Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins), End Use Industry (Power, Chemical, Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Mining & Metal, Electrical & Electronic), Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report to their offering.

The global Ion Exchange Resins (IERs) market is projected to reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2026. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% during the long-term forecast period, 2016-2026.

The IERs market is driven by the increasing demand for the use of nuclear energy for the generation of electricity in emerging countries. Another prime factor that is expected to bring momentum to this market is the growing urbanization and increasing affluence in the Asia-Pacific region.



Based on type, the other resins which include chelating resins and adsorbent resins segments, are expected to grow at high CAGRs from 2016 to 2026, as these resins are finding new applications in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. The cationic resins segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2016, as cationic resins are used on a large scale in various end-use industries such as, nuclear energy, water treatment, chemicals, and so on.



The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global IERs market in 2015, and is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period. The market in the South American region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing the increasing industrialization in the region. Finding new applications, and the lack of awareness in underdeveloped regions are posing a challenge for the growth of the IERs market.



Volatility in raw materials prices and increasing competition from the reverse osmosis membrane in the demineralization application are the major restraints in the IERs market.



Ion Exchange ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Company Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Novasep Holding S.A.S.

Purolite Corporation

Resintech Inc.

Samyang Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Thermax Ltd.

