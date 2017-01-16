Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market 2011-2021: Natera Panorama Test will Lead the NIPT Test Market 25% of the Market Share - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis, Market Size, Test Analysis, Country Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts: 2017 - 2021" report to their offering.

More than 2.5 Million tests will be conducted by the 11 major NIPT test by the year end of 2021.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, country wise actual and potential market, NIPT test analysis with volume and market revenue and competitive landscape. The report also covers market growth drivers, challenges, current and upcoming trends of the NIPT test market.



Market growth can be attributed to factors such as high incidence rate of babies born with Down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT and shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older). With increased patient access to NIPT test, the NIPT test market is anticipated to have a positive outlook in the coming years. High test cost, strict regulatory requirements and ethical hurdles is restraining the growth of NIPT test market.

Natera Panorama test will lead the NIPT test market with the market share of more than 25% by the year end of 2021. MaterniT21 Plus and Bambini test have shown its potential to become 2nd and 3rd popular NIPT test. Harmony test is the fourth leading test in the NIPT test market. NIFTY and Verifi test hold the fifth and sixth highest share of the NIPT test market. Other emerging tests such as Prena, IONA, VisibiliT, Veracity and informaseq NIPT test which is likely to affect the market share during the forecast period.

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market By Test Type:

- MaterniT21 PLUS

- Harmony

- NIFTY

- Verifi

- Panorama

- PrenaTest

- BambniTest

- informaSeq

- VisibiliT

- Veracity

- IONA Test

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis (2011-2021)



3. Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Share Analysis (2011-2021)



4. Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Geographical Segment (2013-2021)



5. Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market By Test (2011-2021)



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Implementation



8. Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market-Growth Drivers



9. Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market-Challenges



Companies Mentioned



- Ariosa Diagnostics

- Berry Genomics

- BGI Diagnosis Co. Ltd

- Illumina

- Integrated Genetics

- Lifecodexx

- Natera

- NIPD Genetics

- Premaitha Health

- Sequenom

