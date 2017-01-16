Research and Markets - Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market 2017-2021 with Amgen, Celgene, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis & Takeda Pharmaceuticals Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Global multiple myeloma drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 9.19% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global multiple myeloma drugs market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of branded and generic drugs used to treat and prevent multiple myeloma. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand for biologic therapies. The market has been witnessing a growing demand for biologic therapies, which is expected to drive market growth. Biologic therapy is a treatment that triggers the body's immune system to fight myeloma cells. Biologic therapies boost the immune system cells that identify and attack cancer cells. The demand for targeted therapies is due to its higher efficacy than other conventional therapies, which involves in destroying healthy cells too.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of nanomedicine platform. The market has witnessed the emergence of nanomedicine, which is likely to have a positive impact. The lipid-based nanoparticles and polymer-based approaches for the drug delivery are gaining traction in the market, owing to the limitations of current technologies. The existing technologies need numerous cells to detect the presence of a tumor.



Further, the report states that the growing popularity of CAM is expected to hinder growth prospects in the market. With the increasing side effects of conventional drugs, the individuals are seeking CAM therapies. The increased demand for these therapies is also due to the high cost of multiple myeloma therapeutics.

Key vendors



Amgen

Celgene

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Other prominent vendors



AB Science

AbbVie

Bristol- Meyer Squibb

Celldex Therapeutics

Eureka Therapeutics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

ImmunoGen

Immunomedics

Innate Pharma

JW Pharmaceutical

Merck

Oncolytics Biotech

Ono Pharmaceutical

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Prothena Therapeutics

Sanofi

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Disease overview



Part 06: Pipeline analysis



Part 07: Market landscape



Part 08: Market segmentation by therapy



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Key vendor analysis



Part 17: Appendix



