Research and Markets - Global Wind Industry Nacelle-Mounted LIDAR Systems Market Growth at 6.76%, 2017-2021: Key Players are Leosphere, SgurrEnergy, Windar Photonics & ZephIR Lidar

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Nacelle-Mounted Systems for Wind Industry 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global nacelle mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.76% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nacelle mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue that were generated from the sale of the nacelle mounted LIDAR products in the wind sector. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing adoption of LIDAR technology. The need to diversify the energy mix as a measure to decrease the dependence on fossil fuel and to control the CO2 emissions has led to the constant addition of wind energy. Before the wind farm is selected, developers check the wind resource availability and its potential. Wind power developers are using newer remote sensing technologies such as LIDAR that provide an accurate and reliable estimation of the wind yield.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is favorable policy environment for energy transition. Governments worldwide are realizing the potential and long-term benefits of utilizing wind energy. Within renewable energy, hydropower has been the most utilized. However, last few years have been marked by drastic weather changes in different parts of the world. Many countries have been struggling with ongoing droughts. This has made the governments to diversify their energy mix further.



Key questions answered in this report



What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors



Leosphere

SgurrEnergy

Windar Photonics

ZephIR Lidar

Other prominent vendors



Epsiline

Pentalum Technologies

AXYS Technologies

Avent Lidar Technology

Mitsubishi Electric

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kpbqj3/global

