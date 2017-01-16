The global contraceptive sponges marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170116005651/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global contraceptive sponges market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global contraceptive spongesmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the key vendors in the market. The report also discusses the major drivers influencing market growth and examines the key emerging trends and their influence on current and future market scenarios.

"The global contraceptive sponges market is driven by the rising importance of family planning and the growing awareness regarding the benefits of contraceptive sponges in achieving the desired family size," says Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellness research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global contraceptive sponges market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

In 2016, with a market share of over 57%, the Americas emerged as the market leader in the global contraceptive sponges market, followed by EMEA with over 23% and APAC with over 19%.

Contraceptive sponges market in Americas

The contraceptive sponges market in the Americas is led by Canada and the US, driven by factors such as greater awareness and high disposable income. Vendors invest heavily in marketing and distribution channels to cater to different markets in the region. The population in the age-group between 18-35 years contributes significantly to the contraceptive sponge market.

South American countries such as Argentina, Chile, and Brazil are also witnessing a surge in demand due to increasing awareness through social media marketing on platforms such as Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter. This trend has served as an impetus for online and retail stores to promote their products, gain brand visibility, and increase sales.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55812

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Contraceptive sponges market in EMEA

Europe is the second largest market in terms of contraceptive usage worldwide. About 80% of the female population in France, Germany, Spain, and Hungary are using contraceptives to avoid pregnancies. Western Europe is one of the most developed markets while Eastern Europe exhibits significant growth potential. Vendors are increasingly expanding their presence in Europe through increased marketing initiatives and promotions.

Government initiatives promote the usage of contraceptives to avoid needless births and the health benefits from using contraceptives are acting as an important driver for the growth of the market. Disease prevention programs run by NGOs in regions such as Africa will increase the awareness of the need for safe and cost-effective methods of contraception, thereby increasing the adoption of contraceptives sponges.

Contraceptive sponges market in APAC

APAC will be the fastest-growing region in the market due to the high awareness and affordability of these products in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The increase in marketing initiatives and promotions by vendors, along with a change in lifestyle, is contributing to the demand in the region. The high population and increasing disposable income have further enabled people in APAC to spend more on contraceptive measures, thereby positively contributing toward the growth of the market.

"The growth of the e-commerce industry has had a positive impact on the market as it allows manufacturers to expand their geographical reach and provide easier access to these products, ultimately adding to the growth of the market," says Amber.

The top vendors in the global contraceptive sponges market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Mayer Laboratories

Tree of Life Pharma

Browse Related Reports:

Global Female Contraceptive Market 2016-2020

Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market 2016-2020

Global Womens Health Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like home, kitchen and large appliances; lab equipment; and outdoor gear. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170116005651/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com