DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - A new year has sparked thousands of job openings in several cities; however the search to find qualified candidates is always a laborious task. Here are a few tips to help your company attract the perfect candidates, ready to interview with your company.

Brag, Brag, and Build Interest. Identify three outstanding qualities about your company so you can share it with newspapers and local media. Word-of-mouth marketing can reach twice as many people. Potential candidates are extremely interested in working for companies that offer high salaries, opportunities for advancement, paid health insurance, retirement planning and vacation pay. Think about how you can build the reputation of your company by creating marketing advertisements that highlight what you can do for the perfect candidates. From a classified advertisement that features the picture of current employees listing what your company offers, to a viral video showing an inside look at your daily operations.

Be Creative, Host a Contest. Nothing like a good contest to encourage applicants to submit their resume. Prospecting for new applicants can be expensive, hard work, and can eat up the budget of any company small or large with no result guarantee. The best job applicant has always been, still is, and will always be the one who contacts you. Every 30-days launch a big resume contest; offer the best prospects a 30-60-90-day hiring incentive. Get your local college radio station to promote the event.

Just like the F.B.I -- Post a Reward. Social media is a great place to generate buzz. Use your company's Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages to get people to promote your Most Wanted List, and post a reward for information leading to a new hire. If recruiting good talent is puzzling you, put some money out there -- get people to search for you. Be sure to include your current employees and local churches in the search; everyone loves extra money.

Get Out the Office and Network. Company recruiters can't sort through faceless resumes daily and expect the best candidates to magically appear. Attending a JobFairGiant.com Job Expo event can increase your chance of meeting dynamic candidates eager to interview with your company. Potential applicants attend job expo events with the intention to discover new job markets, and network with industry recruiters to secure a formal interview. JobFairGiant.com has sponsored job expo events in several Michigan cities for over twelve years; connecting hiring employers with experienced professionals, recent college graduates, military veterans and entry-level workers.

Volunteers Welcome to Apply. There is no way to estimate if new hires will mesh well with your company, perform assigned tasks well or improve productivity in their department. Internships and volunteering is not just for high school or college kids. Candidates that have the education for the job but lack the work experience may be willing to work pro bono for a limited time. To ensure volunteers will put their best skills forward, offer a weekly salary draw, encourage friendly competition, invite multiple candidates to volunteer at the same time, and be sure to agree on a volunteer start date and end date -- no one wants to waste their time volunteering if a job offer is not possible.

Employers get ready to participate in the Metro Detroit Hiring Expo happening on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Wyndham Hotel in Sterling Heights, Michigan from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Hiring employers can look forward to joining over 50 employers with immediate job openings. The upcoming hiring expo is available to companies seeking experienced professionals, entry-level workers, college graduates and military veteran; seeking positions in an array of career fields.

Several free job workshops will be available for people interested in rewriting, renewing and restarting their career.

Workshops Include:

10:15 am-10:30 am, How To Write a Resume For Online Submission

2:00 pm-2:15 pm, Mystery Shopping: The New Part-time Career

2:15 pm-2:30 pm, Functional versus Chronological Resume Format, Which One Is Better

Recap: Metro Detroit Hiring Expo

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 | 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Wyndham Hotel -- 34911 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, Michigan

