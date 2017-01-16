According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global golf apparel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Golf Apparel Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global golf apparel market into three major product segments. They are:

Golf clothing

Golf shoes

Golf accessories

Global golf clothing market

The golf clothing segment accounted for the largest share of the global golf apparel market in 2016. End-users prefer comfortable sportswear. Thus, there is a higher demand for t-shirts and fleeces than for golf shirts. Polo t-shirts are widely used while playing golf. Nike has also introduced t-shirts manufactured using seam construction. These t-shirts allow optimal movement as the fabric is bonded and not stitched. The growth in the percentages of women golfers and Gen Y golfers with high disposable income is expected to boost the demand for golf clothing during the forecast period.

Vendors are coming up with new and innovative products offerings with attributes such as sweat management, which is attracting female buyers. Vendors have also introduced innovative golf apparel that helps golfers to play in any weather condition. These product innovations include sweater-like fabrics with stretch technology and light jackets that are windproof and rain-resistant.

Global golf shoes market

The global golf shoes market is expected to grow at a slow rate during the forecast period. In 2016, spike-less shoes and hybrid shoes (that have a mix of molded spikes and replaceable spikes) accounted for 45%-50% of all golf shoe sales. FootJoy, adidas, and ECCO are releasing different kinds of spike-less golf shoes. These spike-less golf shoes, being much more comfortable to wear, are preferred by recreational golfers. Many professional golfers like Justin Rose, Ryan Moore, Vijay Singh, Graeme McDowell and Ernie Els are also seen donning these golf shoes. Tiger Woods' golf shoes, Nike TW '13, have a combination of plastic spikes and molded traction.

"Advances in technology and manufacturing are expected to keep the golf shoes market buoyant in the coming years. Oakley's Cipher and Cipher 2 are two of the lightest golf shoes available in the market. Sophisticated traction designs have also helped solidify the market for lightweight golf shoes," says Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for outdoor gearresearch.

Global golf accessories market

The global golf accessories market includes hats, visors, gloves, and headcovers, with the hats and gloves segment accounting for the largest market share. One of the key vendors of golf hats is New Era. The company's signature offering is the Contour Tech Hat, which features the CoolSkin technology, which involves the use of a fabric that can absorb heat from key areas and reduce the players' skin temperature.

All golf hats from New Era will now feature a performance sweatband with MicroEra, to reduce odor and eliminate sweat stains. The hats will also be designed with the Contour-Bonded technology. This technology helps assemble hats without stitching, making them lighter.

"Such innovations in the golf accessories market are expected to aid the growth of the market during the forecast period," says Brijesh.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Callaway

Cleveland Golf

Nike

TaylorMade Golf

Under Armour

