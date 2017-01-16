Global Animation Industry 2017: Strategies Trends & Opportunities Report - The Most Authoritative Global Animation Industry Analysis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The size of the global animation industry was about USD 244 billion in 2015. The major animation markets include the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Britain, Korea and Germany. Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 5% YoY. The outsourced computer animation production market is increasingly being tapped by North American and European film and television program producers.

The rapid advancement of technology has made computer animation available to the masses and the animation industry is one of the fastest growing industries. The demand for animated entertainment has expanded with the increase in broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV along with the growing popularity of the Internet. In the past, animation series were aimed at children aged nine and below.



In recent years however, TV stations have been producing animation series for teenagers, adults and the whole family. Animation series like The Simpsons and King of the Hill have been successfully aired on primetime TV. The major markets include the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Britain and Germany.

The current animation industry is influenced by large multinational studios as well as TV broadcast companies and cable channel companies. They are engaged in activities from pre-production to distribution, as well as new sources of revenue such as DVD sales and intellectual property licensing.

The multinational studios leverage various forms of partnership, coproduction and joint ventures with global partners. Several countries subsidize their national film industries, including animation and therefore, strategies such as co-production have been adopted to explore global market opportunities and production subsidies. Co-production has emerged as a popular strategy for studios in many countries. Funding flows for coproduction, from Hollywood to other countries and vice versa are very common.

As co-production has increased, animation studios in China and India have become popular co-production partners of studios in Europe, Japan, and North America. From the point of view of the major studios, coproduction can provide flexibility while working with small studios and bring new and fresh creativity from other countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Animation Industry



2. Animation Segments



3. Forecasting Animation Content Demand



4. Emerging Trends & Future Developments For The Global Animation Industry



5. Analysis Of Key Players In 3D Animation Software Market



6. Animation Content Creation



7. Audience Dynamics



8. Economics Of Animation



9. Guidelines For Setting Up An Animation Studio



10. Managing An Animation Studio



11. Animation Content Outsourcing



12. Animation Industry In Europe



13. Animation Industry In USA



14. Asian Animation Industry



15 Animation Industry In The Middle East



16. Animation Industry in Latin America

