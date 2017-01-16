Hyperscale Data Centers Market 2017-2023: Market Strategies and Forecasts - Market Size at $86.9.7 Million in 2016 is Anticipated to be $359.7 Billion in 2023 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Wintergreen Research, Inc's new report "Hyperscale Data Centers: Market Strategies and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017-2023" to their offering.

Market Size at $86.9.7 Million in 2016 is Anticipated to be $359.7 Billion in 2023

Worldwide hyperscale data center markets implement cloud computing with shared resource and foolproof security systems that protect the integrity of corporate data. Cloud data centers are poised to achieve explosive growth as they replace enterprise web server farms with cloud computing and with cloud 2.0 automated process computing. The implementation of secure large computing capability inside data center buildings provides economies of scale not matched by current state of the art enterprise data center standalone server technology.



Building size cloud 2.0 computer implementations feature simplicity of design achievable only with scale. These data centers implement cloud 2.0 in a move that works better than much of the current cloud computing. The cloud 2.0 data centers have been reduced to two types of components, an ASIC server: single chip servers and a network based on a matching ASIC switch. Data centers are implemented with a software controller for that ASIC server and switch infrastructure.



The major driving factors for Cloud 2.0 mega data center market are cost benefit, growing colocation services, need for data consolidation, and cloud. Amazon (AWS), Microsoft, Google, and Facebook data centers are in a class by themselves, they have functioning fully automatic, self-healing, networked mega datacenters that operate at fiber optic speeds to create a fabric that can access any node in any particular data center because there are multiple pathways to every node. In this manner, they automate applications integration for any data in the mega data center.



Cloud 2.0 mega data centers are different from ordinary cloud computing. Mega datacenter networks deliver unprecedented speed at the scale of entire buildings. They are built for modularity. They are constantly upgraded to meet the insatiable bandwidth demands of the latest generation of servers. They are managed for availability.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Hyperscale Datacenters: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Data Center Manager Not Career Track for CEO

1.2 Fiber High Bandwidth Datacenters

1.3 100 Gbps Headed For The Data Center

1.4 Scale: Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Containers

1.5 Evolution of Data Center Strategy

1.6 Cabling in The Datacenter



2. Hyperscale Datacenters Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Hyperscale Data Center Scale and Automation

2.2 Hyperscale Data Center Market Shares

2.3 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Market Forecasts

2.4 Hyperscale Data Center Storage Market Analysis

2.5 Mega-Datacenter: Internet Giants Continue To Increase Capex

2.6 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Size

2.7 Multi-Tenant Data Center Market Shares and Revenue Forecasts

2.8 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center

2.9 Hyperscale Datacenter Future

2.10 Edge Cloud Data Centers

2.11 Data Expanding And Tools Used To Share, Store And Analyze Evolving At Phenomenal Rates

2.12 Hyperscale Data Center TCO and Pricing: Server vs. Mainframe vs. Cloud vs. Cloud 2.0

2.13 Cloud Hyperscale Data Center Regional Market Analysis



3. Hyperscale Datacenter Infrastructure Description

3.1 Amazon Cloud

3.2 Facebook

3.3 Google Meta Data Centers

3.4 Baidu

3.5 China Mobile

3.6 Tencent

3.7 Smart City Data Center Comes Online

3.8 Alibaba

3.9 Yahoo

3.10 Microsoft

3.11 Apple

3.12 Goldman Sachs

3.13 Fidelity Investments

3.14 QTS Custom Data Centers

3.15 IBM

3.16 DuPont Fabros Technology

3.17 Hewlett Packard

3.18 NTT Raging Wire

3.19 Rackspace

3.20 Equinix

3.21 Twitter

3.22 Bank of America

3.23 Wells Fargo

3.24 eBay

3.25 Switch SuperNAP

3.26 Cisco



4. Hyperscale Datacenters Research and Technology

4.1 Enterprise IT Control Centers

4.2 Open Compute Project (OCP),

4.3 Open Source Foundation

4.4 Equinix Expansion of LD6 International Business Exchange Datacenter

4.5 Power Management

4.6 M2M Industry

4.7 Equinix Cloud Exchange Interconnection Solution

4.8 System On A Chip (SoCs) for Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Centers

4.9 Dynamic Systems

4.10 Cache / Queue

4.11 Multicast

4.12 Performance Optimization

4.13 Fault Tolerance

4.14 IP Addressing And Directory Management

4.15 Robust, Quality Cloud Computing

4.16 Networking Performance

4.17 Data Center Bandwidth Pricing:



5. Hyperscale Datacenters Company Profiles

5.1 365 Data Centers

5.2 Amazon

5.3 Apple

5.4 Alibaba

5.5 Baidu

5.6 Chef

5.7 China Building A Cloud Computing Complex

5.8 China Mobile

5.9 Colocation America Data Center Bandwidth and Measurements

5.10 Colo-D

5.11 CoreSIte

5.12 CyrusOne

5.13 Digital Realty

5.14 Docker

5.15 DuPont Fabros Technology

5.16 Edge ConneX

5.17 Equinix

5.18 Facebook

5.19 Forsythe

5.20 Google

5.21 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

5.22 IBM

5.23 Intel

5.24 I/O

5.25 InterXion

5.26 Mesosphere

5.27 Microsoft

5.28 US National Security Agency

5.29 NEC

5.30 NTT / RagingWire

5.31 OpenStack Cloud Controller

5.32 Puppet

5.33 QTS

5.34 Qualcom

5.35 Rackspace

5.36 Red Hat / Ansible

5.37 Switch

5.38 Tango

5.39 Tencent

5.40 Twitter

5.41 Yahoo



