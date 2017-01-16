Global V2V and V2X Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017-2022: Anticipate a Wide Range of Communications, Applications, Commerce, and Digital Content Services Resulting from V2X - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety, Commercial Applications, and Services: V2V and V2X Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

This research examines the V2V and V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. The report provides analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook. The report includes detailed forecasts for V2V, V2I, V2P, V2H, and V2D market from 2017 to 2022.

Connected vehicle technology is rapidly evolving to encompass Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) signaling and communications. Integration with non-vehicle industry vertical applications and services are realized through various Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) solutions.

Collectively speaking, the term Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) encompasses all of these technologies, use cases, applications, and services.

At its core, V2V is about public and personal safety as the technologies provide signaling and communications for collision avoidance and notice of potential hazards that may affect more than one vehicle.

Similarly, V2P technology supports signaling to pedestrians about potential vehicular dangers. V2I technology allows connected cars to interact with surrounding infrastructure such as traffic signals, buildings, kiosks/billboards, parking lots, and even humans. It is important to understand that V2X technologies and solutions also provide a foundation upon which commercial services and applications will be developed and supported. Accordingly, we anticipate a wide range of communications, applications, commerce, and digital content services resulting from V2X.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



1.1 V2V and V2X Overview



1.2 Beyond Personal Motor Vehicles



1.3 Important Technologies



1.4 Related Technologies and Solutions

2 Impact on Industry Verticals



2.1 Public Safety



2.2 Insurance



2.3 Manufacturing



2.4 Retail



2.5 Transportation



2.6 Healthcare



2.7 Government



2.8 Education



2.9 Banking

3 V2X Market



3.1 Regional Investment in Transportation Networks and Systems



3.2 Applications



4 V2V and V2X Market Drivers



4.1 Technology Availability and Applicability



4.2 Solutions: Health, Safety, and Lifestyle

5 Connected Vehicle Ecosystem



5.1 Vehicle Manufacturers



5.2 Software Developers



5.3 V2X Platform and Solution Providers



5.4 Content Providers



5.5 Commerce Companies



5.6 Standardization and Industry Groups

6 Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Forecasts 2017-2022



6.1 Global Market Forecast



6.2 Regional Market Forecast



6.3 Country Market Forecast



6.4 V2X Module Deployed Car Shipment Forecast

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

8 Appendix: Broadband Wireless Technologies supporting V2X

8.1 LTE



8.2 5G

