Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "France Organic Food Beverages Market Analysis, By Type (Organic Dairy Products, Organic Grocery, Organic Fruits Vegetables, Organic Bread Bakery Products, Organic Beverages, Organic Meat etc.) Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2021" report to their offering.

According to France Organic Food Beverages Market by Type, Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021, organic food beverages market is forecast to grow with a CAGR of over 6% during 2016-21. Upsurge in the number of diseases caused by consumption of conventional food beverages, changing consumers' taste and preference, growing number of specialist organic stores making products available in different parts of the country are few of the factors driving the market for organic food beverages upwards.

In 2015, Organic Dairy Products' category accounted for the largest market share in the country's organic food market, and was closely followed by Organic grocery products including sweet and salty groceries. North West region is the largest regional market for organic food beverages in France as it is home to tens of millions of French consumers with high personal disposable income. France organic food beverages market is highly completive market with large number of organic food companies operating.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Overview

2 Research Methodology

3 Analyst View

4 Global Organic Food Market Overview

5 France organic Food Beverages Market Outlook

6 France Organic Dairy Market Outlook

7 France Organic Grocery Market Outlook

8 France Organic Fruits and Vegetable Market Outlook

9 France Organic Bread Bakery Market Outlook

10 France Organic Meat Market Outlook

11 France Organic Beverages Market Outlook

12 France Other Organic Market Outlook

13 Supply Chain Analysis

14 Market Dynamics

15 Trends and Developments

16 Policy and Regulatory Landscape

17 France Economic Profile

18 Competitive Landscape

Danival SAS

Distriborg France

Fleury Michon, Groupe

Fruité Enterprises SA

Hipp SA

Lacatalis Groupe

Nutrition Santé SAS

Triballat-Noyal SAS

Vitagermine SAS

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5gzfh7/france_organic

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170116005732/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Beverage, Dairy Products, Organic Foods, Fruit and Vegetables, Baked Goods, Food and Grocery Retailing