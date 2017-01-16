TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Aylen Capital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: AYL) announced today that it has issued an aggregate of 1,185,663 stock options to three directors of the Company under the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are fully vested and have a term of five (5) years and an exercise price of $0.01 per share.

About Aylen Capital Inc.

Aylen Capital Inc. carries on a web-based survey and data collection business based in Markham, Ontario under the name Grapevine Solutions ("Grapevine"). In addition it has a venture investment in a private company and a portfolio of marketable securities.

Contacts:

John Pennal

President and Chief Executive Officer

Aylen Capital Inc.

(416) 956-4926



