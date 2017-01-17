Elmo's New Gold Twitter 80A Servo Drive - Breaking the Boundaries Once Again

TOKYO, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Empowering motion applications with Elmo's revolutionary Gold Twitter Nano, 80A/80 V, servo drive is the solution for today's demanding industrial requirements where high-power, high density and intelligent motion control solutions are required.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457783/ElmoLogo.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457784/Gold_Twitter.jpg )



Meet us at Robodex, Tokyo, JAPAN 2017, 18-20 January, West hall 4 Booth W27-40

Elmo, a global market leader in motion control technology, is proud to announce that it is expanding its market presence in Japan, where it aims to empower motion applications with high intelligence servo drives and multi-axis motion controllers.

Elmo's motion control solutions effectively answer the needs for smart manufacturing. Elmo's family of Servo Drives offers highest power and Intelligence density, Ultra high current, Ultra Small, Ultra-Light, Ultra Efficient, and negligible EMI. Elmo's motion control solutions address diverse challenges for motion control and are adopted in a wide range of applications; these include automation, robotics, AGVs and any motion control application that requires high performance servo operation

Weighing in at just ~20grams and with a volume of less than 13 cm3, Elmo's new Gold Twitter servo drive is ideal for applicationswith extreme space, "Tough" Environment, and high power constraints.

The newest addition to the Gold Twitter family, G-TWI 80A/80V, is capable of delivering over 5000w of qualitative power, making it ideal for the most demanding industrial applications. It's STO (IEC 61800-5-2, SIL-3) certified making it the world's smallest STO certified servo drive. Elmo's compact, rugged and efficient servo drives can be placed on the moving load, on the motor, or in the motor thus improving performance, saving space, reducing cables and almost eliminating electrical cabinets

"Designing and manufacturing a powerful drive such as the GOLD Twitter requires lots of innovation to accomplish the challenges of creating the most advance servo performance, very efficient power conversion, and thermal and heat smart control, meet severe EMI needs, high ruggedness to withstand tough environmental conditions, comply with very tough safety STDs and with utmost Quality and Reliability. Such an ultra-tiny servo drive serves Elmo's philosophy for leaner machinery that performs with the highest speed and accuracy. It really demonstrates Elmo's approach of "Cutting Costs by Technology," explained Haim Monhait, Elmo motion control CEO. "Our robust motion control solutions are integrated at the heart of machines enabling highest speed and precision. Elmo's solutions facilitate support for todays and tomorrow's advanced motion systems," Monhait concluded.

About Elmo

Elmo offers a wide range of high performance motion and servo control innovative solutions that are very attractive for any motion application. With the best-in-class Servo performance at the core of the technology, accompanied with the highest power and intelligence density, Elmo drives and controllers are ideal for today's demanding industrial requirements.

Meet us at Robodex, Tokyo, JAPAN 2017, 18-20 January, West hall 4 Booth W27-40

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Moshe Poolat, Director of Sales - APAC

E-mail: MosheP@elmomc.com

