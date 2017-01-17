WCA and Alibaba.com collaborate on cross-border e-commerce shipments

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistics networkWCAand eTailerAlibaba.comhave signed a co-operation agreement that will see approved WCA member companies integrated into the Alibaba.com logistics platform for cross-border e-commerce shipments.

WCA, the independent freight forwarder alliance, will provide its professional support in "vetting and approving" international logistics providers for the customers of Alibaba.com.

Approved providers will have full access to compete for logistics orders generated on the Alibaba.com platform.

WCA and Alibaba.com have agreed "parameters and standards of service," as well as offering all participants a protection scheme that includes "compensation for qualifying transactions."

"The fact that Alibaba.com has recognised the quality, global strength and professionalism of WCA and its members will open up vast new opportunities for business growth for independent freight forwarders," said Dan March, WCA's chief executive.

March continued: "Many of our member companies are already heavily involved in many facets of cross-border eCommerce logistics.

"The strict qualification process for our newly-formed WCA e-commerce network will provide reassurance that the services provided by our members can facilitate merchants on Alibaba.com to accelerate their global trading."

The collaboration, starting this month (January 2017), will facilitate shipments generated by Alibaba.com's members to be made to the major export markets of the USA, India and the UK.

Steve Su, director, Alibaba Logistics, said: "We are thrilled to partner with WCA, a global network with well-connected global resources, to provide fast and convenient shipping options for our members.

'We are committed to offering premium services to global SMEs on our platform who are looking to scale up their business presence through cross-border trading. We are confident partnering with a leading global logistics alliance such as WCA will help us achieve that goal."

WCA chairman David Yokeum added: "The world is rapidly changing. And we are working hard to ensure that our members are equipped and able to take advantage of the huge projected growth in global e-commerce shipments.

"Alibaba.com has shown both determination and innovation in forming this partnership and we fully expect the business to flourish.

"We are putting both independent forwarders and Alibaba.com traders at the vanguard of change in this exciting and dynamic market."