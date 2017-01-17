RED DEER, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX: GH)

Gamehost has declared a cash dividend for the month of January, 2017 of $0.0575 (CDN$) per common share. The dividend will be paid on February 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2017. The ex-dividend date is January 27, 2017.

This dividend is considered an "Eligible Dividend" and therefore, eligible for the enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit available to shareholders.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Boomtown Casino in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites hotel and a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie. The Company has a 91% controlling interest in Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc. who operates the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Craig M. Thomas or;

Darcy J. Will

Toll free (877) 703-4545 or (403) 346-4545

(403) 340-0683 (FAX)

info@gamehost.ca



