sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 17.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

97,64 Euro		-2,329
-2,33 %
WKN: 901503 ISIN: US9694901011 Ticker-Symbol: QC6 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLAYTON WILLIAMS ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLAYTON WILLIAMS ENERGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,00
135,00
16.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLAYTON WILLIAMS ENERGY INC
CLAYTON WILLIAMS ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLAYTON WILLIAMS ENERGY INC97,64-2,33 %
NOBLE ENERGY INC34,89+0,83 %