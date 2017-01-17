

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Tuesday from the previous session, with a stronger yen weighing on exporters' shares. Investors turned cautious amid uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 67.12 points or 0.35 percent to 19,028.12, off a low of 18,849.06 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly lower as the safe-haven yen strengthened. Canon is declining 0.7 percent, Panasonic is losing 0.5 percent and Toshiba is down 0.2 percent. Sony is advancing almost 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.4 percent and Honda is declining 0.8 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.6 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing 0.2 percent and JX Holdings is declining almost 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Fuji Electric and Ube Industries are rising more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, Haseko Corp. is losing almost 3 percent, while Daiwa House Industry and Rakuten are both down more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will see final November numbers for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Tuesday.



The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.



The European markets ended with modest losses on Monday. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.64 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 0.82 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.15 percent.



