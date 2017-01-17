Photos: Training Session

TOKYO, Jan 17, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it is conducting training for employees from across all 22 departments of Myanmar's government in order to contribute to stronger information and communication technology capabilities in the country. Taking place in Myanmar, the training began on January 16, and is being provided in two rounds over a total of 10 days.This training will instruct 38 government employees, selected from across all departments. Topics covered will include formulating information strategy for e-government, basic ICT training in such areas as networks and cybersecurity, as well as the cloud systems that support them, and practical methods for developing systems. In addition, in the practice sessions that will be conducted during the training period, the participating employees will learn the processes necessary to resolve ICT issues discovered in each workplace, and set action plans for their own organizations. Through these efforts, the employees participating in the training will gain the basic capabilities necessary to become the future ICT leaders of each department, and take responsibility for promoting e-government and information security.Fujitsu was entrusted to perform this training by the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, as part of its Research Investigation Related to Offering Japanese Experience and Knowledge about ICT Human Resource Development to the Union Government of Myanmar.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuICT117.jpgTraining SessionBackgroundRecent years have seen Myanmar rapidly develop its nationwide information and communications infrastructure, and given this, there has been a demand for the development of ICT usage in government. Not only are ICT personnel insufficient in the government of Myanmar, but the Ministry of Transport and Communications, which would normally be responsible for developing ICT personnel in government institutions, has struggled to establish specific teaching methods and a curriculum. In light of these issues, Fujitsu has been working with the Ministry of Transport and Communications to advance the development of ICT personnel in Myanmar's government, such as by carrying out joint short-term training.In addition to carrying out training to develop ICT personnel for the government of Myanmar, Fujitsu is creating curricula and teaching methods that cover ICT technologies and expertise appropriate to local conditions, to be continuously used on site after training. Through these efforts, Fujitsu is supporting the strengthening of Myanmar's ICT capabilities.Training Summary1. TraineesAt least one person from each of the 22 Myanmar government departments, for 38 people in total2. Training periodFirst round: Five days, January 16-20Second round: Five days, February 20-24 (planned)3. Training contentThe training will include the following courses, run by Fujitsu Learning Media Limited, which focuses on human resource development, based on its lengthy experience in developing Fujitsu's sales and system engineering personnel, as well as on the learning results of more than 80,000 people per year.Training Contenthttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuTrainingContent117.jpg4. Training goalThe goal of this training is for the participant employees to achieve about a Level 2(1) in ITSS(2), and to use the developed knowledge and skills in ICT planning, development, and operations in their own organizations. In addition to receiving training courses necessary for this goal, the participants will determine the ICT issues facing their various workplaces, and establish action plans to resolve them.In addition, Fujitsu will use surveys from each training course and tests to measure overall achievement to grasp the participants' level of understanding and current ICT skills, and use this information to create new curricula and teaching materials, providing the government of Myanmar with expertise to carry out training with the same content for other employees. Through these efforts, Fujitsu expects to improve the ICT knowledge and skill level of the government of Myanmar as a whole.Future PlansUsing the results obtained from this training, Fujitsu will work to develop materials and offer courses for developing ICT personnel in Myanmar and other Asian countries where there is a demand, taking part in strengthening ICT capability that is indispensable for promoting e-government and information security.(1) About a Level 2Perform assigned tasks under the guidance of superiors. Possess basic knowledge and skillset required to become professional. It is expected that someone with Level 2 of ITSS should proactively and diligently develop their skills in order to chart their career path.(2) ITSSIT Skill Standard. About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 159,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702; ADR:FJTSY) reported consolidated revenues of 4.7 trillion yen (US$41 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.