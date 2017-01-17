LINDON, UT--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - ZYTO Corp (OTC PINK: ZYTO) (www.ZYTO.com).

ZYTO Corporation announced today that Dr. Vaughn R Cook has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, replaced by Ryan Shepherd, effective immediately. Dr. Cook will remain on the ZYTO board of directors. Mr. Shepherd joined ZYTO as part of its recent acquisition of the Kailo Energy business.

Prior to his work with Kailo Energy, Mr. Shepherd served as an executive officer in multiple international organizations. Since 2000 he has focused on transitioning pre-revenue and start-up companies into their revenue and growth stages. Mr. Shepherd's experience with renewable energies started in 2008 while working in developing countries with limited or no access to traditional electrical grids. Mr. Shepherd was an integral part in the start-up phase of one the fastest growing and most successful portable solar and battery companies in the U.S. After working in the portable solar and battery space Mr. Shepherd moved on to the residential and small business solar energy markets in emerging countries where the lack of reliable power sources made solar energy systems essential. These experiences and knowledge will now guide and grow ZYTO Corporation as it enters the exciting and rapidly growing solar energy market. Further details about Mr. Shepherd can be found at http://kailoenergy.com/management/.

Mr. Shepherd, founder of Kailo Energy, said, "I am honored to take the reins of ZYTO as it enters the solar energy business. ZYTO shareholders should know that I will work tirelessly to bring increased vitality and value to the company."

If you have any questions about this event, you may contact Adam Ford, ZYTO general counsel, at 801-224-7199. You may also send an e-mail to info@ZYTO.com.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to marketing and sales activities by ZYTO's marketing partners, ZYTO product development launches, future growth and research, and enhanced value for ZYTO's stockholders are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time. ZYTO disclaims any obligation or intention to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release.

Adam Ford

ZYTO general counsel

801-224-7199

info@ZYTO.com