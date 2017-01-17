HILLSBORO, OR--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Phoseon Technology announced today it is delivering its patented and innovative LED system-level technology into the fast-growing Life Sciences and Medical Devices market. Phoseon's custom solutions expertise is ideally suited for developing unique systems for OEMs and device makers servicing Life Sciences customers.

"This is an important milestone for Phoseon as it adds new growth to our leading position in LED curing," said Bill Cortelyou, President and CEO. "Several years of efficacy testing has proven that our SLM' technology brought multiple advantages and new capabilities to the lower UV range. With its successful fifteen year track record and over 250 patents worldwide, Phoseon is uniquely positioned to deliver proprietary solutions that improve precision, yield, and throughput to life sciences instrument and medical device makers."

UV LEDs, in particular UV-C or "deep ultraviolet" light, have unique properties for use in disinfection, detecting and modifying biological molecules as well as highly specialized imaging. Phoseon Life Sciences focus is on developing systems to markedly improve analytical techniques and performance, probe the nature of biological systems, speed the detection of disease and help enhance the care of patients.

Visit www.phoseon.com/life-sciences to learn more about LED-based solutions for Analytical Instruments and Medical Devices. Phoseon will also showcase the latest ultraviolet LED lamp systems for life sciences and medical device applications at upcoming Pittcon 2017 in March.

About Phoseon:

In 2002, Phoseon Technology pioneered the use of LED technology for UV curing applications and has now expanded into Life Sciences. As the world leader in providing UV LED solutions, Phoseon delivers patented LED technology to deliver rugged, high performance products for application specific needs. The company is focused 100% on LED technology and provides worldwide sales and support capabilities.

