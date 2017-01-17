

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production increased as initially estimated in November, final figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-over-month in November, after remaining flat in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on December 27.



Shipments gained 1.0 percent over the month, slightly above the 0.9 percent rise reported earlier. At the same time, inventories declined 1.6 percent, revised from a 1.5 percent drop seen in the preliminary data.



On a yearly basis, industrial production expanded 4.6 percent in November, reversing a 1.4 percent decrease in the prior month.



Data also revealed that the capacity utilization rose 3.0 percent monthly in November, faster than October's 1.4 percent rise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX