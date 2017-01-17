Anime Tourism Project, Adopted by Japanese Government, to Offer 30 Foreign Monitors Anime Tour of Japan

TOKYO, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anime Tourism Association, in collaboration with Kadokawa ASCII Research Laboratories, Inc., is accepting applications for a trail tour and trip to filming locations of "Your Name" (Kimi no Na wa), one of the biggest hit anime films in Japan.

A total of 30 anime fans worldwide will receive invitations to an anime tour of Japan, sponsored by the Japanese Government.

This tour will test the value of the Japanese anime community's "sacred spot" locations by relaying the locations and models for their scenes.

This anime tour includes round-trip airfare to Japan, hotels, breakfast, dinner and transportation to the anime tour (Nagoya - Hida area - Tokyo) inside Japan.

Application acceptance for the tour will begin on January 20 and endFebruary 28. All application details will be shown on the official website or on our partner company site using the following link: http://animetourism.lab-kadokawa.com

About Anime Tourism Association:

By selecting and organizing 88 "anime sacred spot" locations that have the potential to stimulate Japan's development as a tourism-oriented country, the Anime Tourism Association will promote the discovery of tourism resources and the referral of customers to regional destinations from among tourists visiting Japan.

The Japanese Government adopted the Anime Tourism Association for this project http://www.cao.go.jp/cool_japan/kaigi/kyoten_koutiku/project/kyoten_giji.html (In Japanese)