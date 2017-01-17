

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - An investigation by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. has found out that battery caused the fire issues with the abandoned Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, Reuters reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.



The South Korean conglomerate has concluded the investigation into the explosions that resulted in the massive recall of Galaxy Note 7.



The company reportedly plans to publish the results of the investigation on January 23, a day before it's fourth-quarter earnings results announcement. Koh Dong-jin, head of Samsung's mobile business, will make the announcements.



It was in early August last year that Samsung unveiled its New Galaxy Note 7, but it early September it stopped the devices' sales due to a battery cell issue that caused some of the phones to catch fire, and subsequently recalled some 2.5 million Note 7 phones.



It offered replacements, but the company was forced to halt production and abandon the device after the replaced devices also caught fire. Samsung then hired a third-party company in October to conduct the investigation of the issues.



The massive recall also caused Samsung to trim its forecast for third quarter sales and operating profit. Samsung also offered financial incentives to Note 7 customers for exchanging the device with other Samsung models, hoping to retain its customers and to control further damages.



In its report, Reuters noted, citing analysts and investors, that the company need to come out with a convincing and detailed explanation about the issues with the Note 7 to regain consumer confidence. As it is preparing to launch the Galaxy S8 sometime in the first half of this year, the company also needs to present the ways to prevent such problems in future, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX