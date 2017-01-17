

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said economic growth driven by household consumption would slow in 2017.



Households appear to be entirely looking through Brexit-related uncertainties, Carney said at the London School of Economics on Monday. The UK economic expansion increasingly rely on consumption.



However, Carney cautioned that the past experience suggests that consumption-led growth tends to be both slower and less durable. The increase in inflation could weigh on spending.



The economy is entering a period of somewhat higher inflation in exchange for a more moderate increase in unemployment. Carney said the monetary policy can respond in either direction.



Carney observed that bringing inflation back to target too rapidly could cause volatility in output and employment that is undesirable.



The remit requires the MPC to consider, balance and explain such short-run monetary policy trade-offs, he added.



Prime Minister Theresa May is set to speak on her 'Brexit' approach today. She is likely to outline policies on immigration and trade deals.



