Astute Medical Announces NephroCheck Test Presentations At The Society Of Critical Care Medicine Congress

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --In a preview of the upcoming Society of Critical Care Medicine's (SCCM) 46th Annual Congress, Astute Medical, Inc., developer of the NephroCheck Test, today highlighted events studying current and potential applications of the test, which identifies hospital patients at risk of developing moderate to severe acute kidney injury (AKI). The meeting will take place this month at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu from January 21 through January 25.

AKI is one of the top 10 hospital in-patient complications most likely to affect mortality, length ofstay and cost.1Until now, the lack of predictive diagnostic tools has routinely prevented physicians from identifying high-risk patients and initiating kidney-sparing strategies before damage occurs.2

The NephroCheck Test measures two biomarkers, TIMP-2 and IGFBP-7, capable of detecting kidney stress indicative of AKI risk.3 Physicians can use the test to identify patients at risk of developing moderate to severe AKI and manage them accordingly with the goal of preventing AKI and the resultant loss of kidney function.4

Details of the presentations follow:

Session - PEEserving Renal Function in the ICU Title: Are Biomarkers Ready for Prime Time? Speaker: John Kellum from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Date: Jan. 22, 2017 Time: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., local time

Abstract #1970 Title: Acute kidney injury cell cycle arrest biomarkers in acute on chronic heart failure: a case report Authors: Savneek Chugh from the New York Medical College, Hawthorne, N.Y. and Sohaib Tariq from the Westchester Medical Center, Hawthorne, N.Y. Date: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 Time: 9:15-10:15 a.m., local time.

Abstract #1295 Title: Standardized Clinical Assessment and Management Plan for Acute Kidney Injury Using Urinary Biomarker Authors: Azra Bihorac from the University of Florida School of Medicine, Gainesville, Fla., Justin West from the University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla., Charles Hobson from Malcom Randall Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Gainesville, Fla., and Gloria Lipori, Neil Harris, Kenneth Rand, and Philip Efron from the University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla. Date: Monday, January 23, 2017 Time: 12:30-1:30 p.m., local time.

Cardio Renal Society of America (CRSA) Symposium Title: Guiding AKI Prevention Using Next-Gen Biomarkers Real World Experiences From Modern Practices Details: A panel of experts will use patient case studies to discuss cutting-edge techniques in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of acute kidney injury. Presenters include: Harold Szerlip of the CRSA, John Kellum of the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pa., Azra Bihorac from University of Florida School of Medicine, Gainesville Fla., Andrew Shaw from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tenn. Date: Monday, January 23, 2017 Time: 6 p.m., local time Contact: (855) 712-5084 or cpaltzer@cardiorenalsociety.org

The Society of Critical Care Medicine's (SCCM) 46th Critical Care Congress is the largest critical care event, bringing together all members of the multiprofessional, multidisciplinary team. The five-day event features members of internationally renowned faculty and content sessions that highlight the most up-to-date, evidence-based developments in critical care medicine.

Important Information About The NephroCheckTest

The NephroCheck Test System is intended to be used in conjunction with clinical evaluation in patients who currently have or have had within the past 24 hours acute cardiovascular and or respiratory compromise and are intensive care unit (ICU) patients as an aid in the risk assessment for moderate or severe AKI within 12 hours of patient assessment. The NephroCheck Test System is intended to be used in patients 21 years of age or older.

About Astute Medical, Inc.

Astute Medical is devoted to improving patient healthcare outcomes through the identification and validation of novel biomarkers.

The company's focus is community and hospital-acquired acute conditions that require rapid diagnosis and risk assessment. Astute Medical's current areas of interest include abdominal pain, acute coronary syndromes, cerebrovascular injury, kidney injury and sepsis.

Astute Medical has developed the NephroCheck Test for use in determining whether a hospitalized patient is at risk of developing moderate to severe AKI in the 12 hours following test administration. Early knowledge that a patient is likely to develop AKI may prompt closer patient surveillance and help prevent permanent kidney damage or death.

The company is a founding corporate partner of 0by25, a human rights initiative aimed at eliminating preventable and treatable deaths from AKI worldwide by 2025.

Astute Medical's NephroCheck Test received 510(k)-clearance through FDA's de novo classification pathway. The test is CE-marked and available in Europe.

