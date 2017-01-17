Mobidiag Ltd, a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, today announced that it will offer the Amplidiag® product line in South Africa through a distribution agreement with PerkinElmer Inc.'s Wallac Oy subsidiary. The Amplidiag® product line includes in vitro diagnostic tests and compatible systems for the detection of gastrointestinal infections.

"Thanks to a large distribution network, our Amplidiag product line is now accessible in most European countries. Our ambition is now to expand our coverage worldwide and towards new markets, starting with Africa. In order to develop ourselves in this specific market, we were looking for a distributor with acknowledged expertise and worldwide leadership in the field of diagnostics. We are then very happy that PerkinElmer agreed to accompany us in this great endeavor," said Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO at Mobidiag.

"PerkinElmer continues to expand our infectious disease offerings in regions such as Africa to help meet the health needs of these populations," said Hanna Halme, PerkinElmer's Vice-President for EMEA.

The agreement is effective immediately and covers all Amplidiag® IVD tests (Amplidiag® H. pylori+ClariR, Amplidiag® Stool Parasites, Amplidiag® CarbaR+VRE, Amplidiag® C. difficile+027, Amplidiag® Bacterial GE and upcoming Amplidiag® Viral GE) as well as the Amplidiag® Easy system.

About Amplidiag® products

Amplidiag® assays are innovative multiplex tests for the detection of gastrointestinal infections. They allow screening of panels of the most relevant gastrointestinal pathogens. Based on well-established real-time PCR technology, they ensure optimal performance, suitability for high-volume screening use and cost-effectiveness in mid-sized to large laboratory settings. In addition, Mobidiag allows process automation from sample extraction to PCR set-up with the Amplidiag® Easy system.

About Mobidiag Ltd

Established in 2000, Mobidiag develops innovative solutions to advance the diagnosis of infectious diseases and serves the European clinical diagnostics market since 2008. Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with a subsidiary in Paris, France.

Mobidiag addresses both high to medium volume screening with the new Amplidiag® Easy platform, bringing the Amplidiag® suite further by automating the workflow from sample to results, and the upcoming Novodiag® platform associated panels for a fully automated solution and suitable for smaller volumes and labs. Visit www.mobidiag.com

