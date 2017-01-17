

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, known as the Greatest Show on Earth, is coming to and end after 146 years of live entertainment. The decision reflects higher operating costs, and bigger than expected decline in ticket sales, mainly after the transition of the elephants off the circus.



In a statement, Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, the producer of the circus, announced that the iconic circus would hold its final performances in May this year.



Ringling Bros.' two circus units, Circus XTREME and Out Of This World, will conclude their tours with their final shows at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I., on May 7, and at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., on May 21, respectively. The company's around 500 employees were informed about the closure.



Back in 1800s, showman Phineas Taylor Barnum partnered with ringmaster James Bailey to bring out an exhibition. They merged with the circus by Ringling family in Wisconsin, and toured the various cities in United States for decades.



Kenneth Feld's father, Irvin Feld, bought the circus in 1967. Since then, it t has been operated by the family-owned Feld Entertainment.



However, the circus had been facing huge issues in recent years with mounting costs and weakening ticket sales. Also, the company faced with highly negative public sentiment for handling animals in captivity.



In 2015, Ringling Bros. stopped using elephants after targeted by animal rights groups.



Fled said in the statement, 'Ringling Bros. ticket sales have been declining, but following the transition of the elephants off the road, we saw an even more dramatic drop. This, coupled with high operating costs, made the circus an unsustainable business for the company.'



Feld Entertainment's portfolio includes Marvel Universe LIVE!, Monster Jam, Monster Energy Supercross and Disney On Ice, among others.



The company recently announced a new partnership to produce live tours of Sesame Street and expanded television coverage for the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross races.



