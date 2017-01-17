Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by La Francaise de l'Energie (Paris:LFDE) to Aurel BGC, as of December 31, 2016, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 95.711,92

Number of shares :12 660

As a reminder, as of June 30, 2016, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €258 861.68

Number of shares :4 242

Reuters code: LFDE.PA

Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP

About La Française de l'Énergie

Awarded the young innovative status by Bpifrance since June 2013, La Française de l'Énergie is a dynamic SME headquartered in East of France and the first gas producer in France. Specialised in the coal bed methane and coal mine methane production, La Française de l'Énergie produces a local high quality energy from the significant gas resources contained in the former mining basins of North-Eastern France.

With the development of this local and strategic energy, La Française de l'Énergie builds an economically and ecologically competitive project with significant value added for the local communities.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

