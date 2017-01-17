Stella Artois Calls For Partners To Join The Fight To End The Global Water Crisis With Matt Damon And Gary White At World Economic Forum

Global brand announces multi-year partnership with Water.org to help bring clean water to more than 3.5 million people in the developing world

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Stella Artois and Water.org called for international business leaders, corporations, media and consumers to join the mission to help end the global water crisis. While onsite, Stella Artois jumpstarted its own commitment to this effort with a multi-year extension of the "Buy a Lady a Drink" campaign with Water.org, co-founded by Matt Damon and Gary White. Through this partnership, they aim to help provide 3.5 million people with long-term, sustainable access to clean water by 2020.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: http://www.multivu.com/players/English/8021951-stella-artois-partner-water-org

"We believe that water has the power to unlock the potential of communities around the world," said Ricardo Tadeu, Zone President Africa, AB InBev. "That's why Stella Artois is passionate about and committed to helping Water.org end the global water crisis, but we can't do it alone. We're calling on consumers and business leaders to join us and take action in helping to end the global water crisis."

One in 10 people in the developing world lack access to safe water. This problem disproportionately affects women and children, who spend millions of hours a day collecting water instead of working, caring for family or attending school.

"I have four daughters and it is tough to imagine them having to walk for hours every day to get clean water, as so many women around the world do," said Matt Damon, co-founder of Water.org. "We want to put an end to these journeys. Through our partnership with Stella Artois and the campaign launch at the World Economic Forum, we're inviting consumers around the world to help us do this."

The partnership between Stella Artois and Water.org contributes to The World Economic Forum's 2017 Global Water Initiative. It also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #6, which aims to ensure access to safe and affordable water for all by 2030, and is driven by the belief that a problem of this magnitude can only be solved through collaboration.

"It is unnecessary and unacceptable that every 90 seconds a child dies from a water-related disease," said Gary White, CEO and co-founder of Water.org. "We need partners and committed resources - both human and capital - to help end the global water crisis."

Since the launch of the "Buy a Lady a Drink" campaign two years ago, Stella Artois has helped Water.org provide more than 800,000 people in the developing world with access to five years of clean water, through the sale of more than 225,000 Limited-Edition Chalices and by directly donating more than $3 million to Water.org. This year, the reach and scale of the campaign will be greatly expanded through the increased investments and addition of new countries participating in the program (such as Brazil, Canada, Chile, and Uruguay), as well as new consumer touch points -- including brick and mortar retail outlets, and bars and restaurants, where consumers are already interacting with the Stella Artois brand. Additionally, the partnership aims to challenge other global companies to join the cause by showing that helping the world can also be good business.

To demonstrate the impact of this program, Stella Artois and Water.org are premiering a digital short film at the Davos meetings that features Elizabeth, a young mother from North Kapuonja, Kenya, who gained access to clean water through a new community program implemented by Water.org and its local partner KWAHO. The film tells the compelling story of how access to clean water freed Elizabeth from having to walk hours each day to collect water for her family, allowing her to tap into her natural talents and work as a seamstress for her community.

Exclusive, Limited-Edition Chalices Designed by Local Artists in Cambodia, Brazil and Uganda

Consumers can get involved and help end the global water crisis by purchasing new Limited-Edition Stella Artois Chalices. For every Chalice sold, Stella Artois will help Water.org provide five years of clean water for one person in the developing world. To date, more than 225,000 Limited-Edition Chalices have been sold through the "Buy a Lady a Drink" program.

This year's Chalices feature unique designs by three influential artists - Lisa Mam from Cambodia, Fernando Chamerelli from Brazil and Eria Nsubuga from Uganda. Each design reflects the artist's experience and artistic interpretation of the global water crisis in their country and represents one of the countries where Water.org provides support.

New for 2017, the campaign also introduces two additional donation mechanisms, further increasing the reach and scale of the program. For every six- or 12-bottle pack of Stella Artois sold in select retail stores (in the U.S., U.K.), Stella Artois will help Water.org provide six or 12 months of clean water for one person in the developing world. For every pint or bottle of beer sold in select bars and restaurants (in the U.S. and U.K.),Stella Artois will help Water.org provide one month of clean water for one person in the developing world.

Find out how we can be the generation that ends the global water crisis by visiting www.BuyALadyADrink.com.

Join the conversation online @StellaArtois #1Chalice5Years

1 World Health Organization and UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP). (2015)Progress on Drinking Water and Sanitation, 2015 Update and MDG Assessment.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavour and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degree Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

About Water.org

For more than 20 years, Water.org has been at the forefront of developing and delivering solutions to the global water crisis. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers innovative, community-driven and market-based initiatives to ensure all people have access to safe water and sanitation -- giving women hope, children health and communities a future. To date, Water.org has positively transformed the lives of more than 5 million people around the world, ensuring a better life for generations ahead. Learn more at www.water.org | www.waterequity.org | www.facebook.com/water.

For more information, please contact:

Stella Artois/AB InBev:

Jessica Adkins

Global Communications

Jessica.Adkins@ab-inbev.com

Duncan Gordon

Global Communications

duncan.gordon@sabmiller.com

Water.org

Rosemary Gudelj

rgudelj@water.org