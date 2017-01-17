Virgin Sport Hits Ground Running with New Take on Sport for All

LONDON and NEW YORK, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Registration opens for Virgin Sport Hackney, 30 April 2017 in London Borough of Hackney, UK

Virgin Sport, the newest enterprise within Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group, went live today and announced registration for its first experience, Virgin Sport Hackney.

Virgin Sport creates active community experiences that bring people together and make challenge fun. Virgin Sport is launching four festivals of sport in the UK and US: Hackney (30 April); Westminster (9 July); San Francisco (14-15 October); and Oxford (TBA October).

Festivals of sport have something for everyone including athletes, new participants, family and friends. They are both challenging and welcoming, and customized to each host borough or city. Festivals of sport include a distance run, more accessible short run and group fitness training. Active experiences are combined with local food, music art and culture for a unique experience.

Registration for Virgin Sport Hackney went live today on virginsport.com, where participants can register thsemlves, friends, teams and fans. Virgin Sport Hackney includes: the Hackney Half (a 13.1 mile run through Hackney); a new Chase your Mate 5.5k (to give 110% and a fun, competitive spirit to the 5k); and a free fitness + yoga bootcamp on Hackney Marshes, with paid access for a VIP front row. Tickets also include the celebratory festival experience.

Virgin Sport is passionate about enhancing the lives of young people and supporting festival host communities. In its first Hackney event, Virgin Sport partners with Youth Sport Trust to get more kids in Hackney playing sports. Virgin Sport welcomes all prospective charity partners to its events and charges charities the same rate as participants, to encourage more people to move for a cause.

Virgin Sport is co-located in New York City and London, and led by CEO Mary Wittenberg, former President/CEO of New York Road Runners and Race Director for the New York City Marathon. In the coming months, Virgin Sport will expand to new festivals of sport and active lifestyle products in cities and communities around the world.

Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder, said:

"Sport is something that I try to make time for every day. Pushing past physical and mental expectations has been an important part of my life. Some of my favourite memories have been spent running, cycling and being active with family and friends. Festivals of sport embody our work hard play hard lifestyle at Virgin, and I can't wait to line up with everyone in Hackney and San Francisco."

Mary Wittenberg, CEO of Virgin Sport, said:

"We are so excited to welcome you to the starting line of Virgin Sport and share our vision for a healthier, more active world. We aim to enhance lives by making sport accessible, irresistible and connected to our host neighborhoods. We hope you will join us for our first steps this year, and many more miles together in the coming years."

To find out more about Virgin Sport and to register for upcoming events, visit http://virginsport.com/

About Virgin Sport: Virgin Sport is an active lifestyle company within Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group, and is on a mission to move the world through sport. Virgin Sport creates festivals of sport to combine running and fitness challenges with community celebrations. Virgin Sport plans to grow to new cities and active experiences in the coming years.

About Virgin Group: Virgin is a leading international investment group and one of the world's most recognized and respected brands. Conceived in 1970 by Sir Richard Branson, the Virgin Group has gone on to grow successful businesses in sectors including mobile telephony, travel & transportation, financial services, leisure & entertainment and health & wellness.