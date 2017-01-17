Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Sale

To: Company Announcements

Date:17 January 2017

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited



Subject: SLIPIT Sale

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has completed the sale of The Quadrangle in Cheltenham for £11.075m. The 1970s office block extends to approximately 58,900sqft and was acquired in Dec 2015 as part of the Pearl portfolio for £10.05m including costs. The property was single let to RBS with a lease expiry in June 2018. The sale proceeds are being used to reduce borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility.



