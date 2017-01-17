Regulatory News:

Capital Finance International (CFI), a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics, and finance and Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a French biopharmaceutical company developing an advanced portfolio of products in the field of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the CFI.co judges have conferred on Pharnext its Best Life-Sciences IPO France 2016 Award. Highlights of the judging panel's findings include:

Pharnext specialises in the development of drugs that could help treat severe unmet medical needs including neurodegenerative diseases.

Pharnext is a global leader in synergic combinatorial medicine. The company's universal R&D platform: PLEOTHERAPY enables the identification and development of synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at low doses. These PLEODRUG simultaneously target multiple disease pathways.

enables the identification and development of synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at low doses. These PLEODRUG simultaneously target multiple disease pathways. In July 2016, Pharnext successfully debuted on the Paris Euronext Alternext stock exchange raising in excess of €30 million from mostly Tier-1 institutional investors.

"We are greatly honoured to receive this Award which rewards the engagement of our teams involved in the successful completion of our IPO. It is the trust of our investors and the support of our partners which have made it possible for Pharnext to reach this crucial milestone. In line with our roadmap, we keep on intensifying our R&D efforts and further exploring the potential of our two lead PLEODRUG: PXT3003 currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and PXT864 currently in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. We warmly thank Capital Finance International for this prestigious Award" said Daniel Cohen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pharnext

The judging panel's full report:

Pharnext: Best Life-Sciences IPO France 2016

Pushing the boundaries of medical research, French biopharmaceutical company Pharnext specialises in the development of drugs that could help treat neurodegenerative diseases. The firm was formed by a group of renowned scientists led by Professor Daniel Cohen, a widely recognised pioneer in modern genomics.

Pharnext's lead PLEODRUG, PXT3003, is currently in a pivotal international phase 3 trial in Europe, the U.S. and Canada for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A disease. PXT3003 has the orphan drug designation in Europe and in the U.S. and thus may gain final approval via a much abbreviated procedure. The company has also already obtained positive results for the Phase 2 trial of its second lead PLEODRUG, PXT864, for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease.

Pharnext is a global leader in a new drug development model called PLEOTHERAPYwhich simultaneously target multiple disease pathways with a number of synergic combinations of already existing drugs, effectively repurposing their use. These PLEODRUG offers key advantages to patients and investors alike: they are deemed effective, safe, and crucially enjoy protection under international intellectual property law.

In July 2016, Pharnext successfully debuted on the Paris Euronext Alternext stock exchange raising in excess of €30 million from mostly Tier-1 institutional investors. The proceeds of the IPO will be invested in Pharnext's already formidable research effort and provide liquidity for future undertakings.

The CFI.co judging panel congratulates the company on its flawlessly executed IPO and wishes to recognise this accomplishment by offering Pharnext the 2016 Best Life-Sciences IPO France Award.

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext focuses on neurodegenerative diseases and has two lead products in clinical development: PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY. The company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at low dose. These PLEODRUG might offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety, and robust intellectual property including several composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.

The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Alternext Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).

For more information, visit www.pharnext.com

PLEODRUG and PLEOTHERAPY are registered trademarks by Pharnext

About CFI.co

CFI.co is a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics, and finance. The journal recognises that the traditional distinction between emerging and developed markets is now far less meaningful as world economies converge. Headquartered in London, the world's most multicultural city, CFI.co covers and analyses the drivers behind that change. Combining the views of leading multilateral and national organisations with thought leadership from some of the world's top minds CFI.co's dedicated editorial team ensures that readers better understand the forces influencing and reshaping the global economy.

About the CFI.co Awards Programme

Each year, CFI.co seeks out individuals and organisations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders. Reporting from frontlines of economies on the move, CFI.co realises that best practice is to be found throughout the world. The Awards Programme aims to identify and reward excellence wherever it is found. The programme aims to inspire others to further improve their own performance.

