Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) today announced the establishment of an Audit Committee, a Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, a Compensation Committee and a Strategy Committee of the board of directors of the TechnipFMC, with the following compositions:
|Audit Committee:
|Marie-Ange Debon (Chair)
|Joseph Rinaldi
|Arnaud Caudoux
|Kay G. Priestly
|Eleazar de Carvalho Filho
|James M. Ringler
|Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee:
|Peter Mellbye (Chair)
|Eleazar de Carvalho Filho
|Didier Houssin
|Pascal Colombani
|Compensation Committee:
|James M. Ringler (Chair)
|Richard A. Pattarozzi
|Joseph Rinaldi
|John O'Leary
|Strategy Committee:
|Thierry Pilenko (Chair)
|Pascal Colombani
|Didier Houssin
|Claire S. Farley
|Peter Mellbye
|Richard A. Pattarozzi
Departure of Director of TechnipFMC
In connection with the business combination between FMC Technologies, Inc. and Technip S.A., effective on January 16, 2017, Tore Halvorsen resigned as a director of TechnipFMC. He has not received any specific remuneration or benefits in his capacity as a director of TechnipFMC.
