TechnipFMC (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) today announced the establishment of an Audit Committee, a Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, a Compensation Committee and a Strategy Committee of the board of directors of the TechnipFMC, with the following compositions:

Audit Committee: Marie-Ange Debon (Chair) Joseph Rinaldi Arnaud Caudoux Kay G. Priestly Eleazar de Carvalho Filho James M. Ringler Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee: Peter Mellbye (Chair) Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Didier Houssin Pascal Colombani Compensation Committee: James M. Ringler (Chair) Richard A. Pattarozzi Joseph Rinaldi John O'Leary Strategy Committee: Thierry Pilenko (Chair) Pascal Colombani Didier Houssin Claire S. Farley Peter Mellbye Richard A. Pattarozzi

Departure of Director of TechnipFMC

In connection with the business combination between FMC Technologies, Inc. and Technip S.A., effective on January 16, 2017, Tore Halvorsen resigned as a director of TechnipFMC. He has not received any specific remuneration or benefits in his capacity as a director of TechnipFMC.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our 44,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

