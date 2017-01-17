Helsinki, Finland, 2017-01-17 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ixonos Plc Press Release 17 January 2017 at 09:00



Ixonos has won a tender for the development of digital services for the University of Helsinki. Ixonos will for the next four years be the digital design partner of the Helsinki University, providing them services within service design, digital user experience, digital UI design as well as visual design.



The agreement will remain in force for until year 2021 and the value of the services provided by Ixonos to the University of Helsinki amount to EUR 930 000.



The University of Helsinki is one of the top interdisciplinary research universities in the world. Almost 4000 researchers and teachers work at four campuses in Helsinki and in 17 other locations, educating 35 000 students and 30 000 adult learners.



"We want to thank the University of Helsinki for their trust in Ixonos' award winning digital design services. The framework agreement with the University of Helsinki is a great addition to our public sector customer portfolio and an important client for us for the following four (4) years. It's also a great opportunity for us to be able to be a part of developing digital services that will serve both education and science in the future", says Sami Paihonen, CEO of Ixonos.



