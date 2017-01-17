Bavarian Nordic A/S: Henrik Birk Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 17, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today announced the appointment of Henrik Birk as Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created position, Mr. Birk will develop and lead the execution of Bavarian Nordic's operational and HR strategies. Mr. Birk will become a member of executive management, reporting directly to Paul Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Bavarian Nordic in 2008, Mr. Birk served in various management positions at Coloplast focusing on supply chain and production. Since joining Bavarian Nordic, he has served in positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as Senior Vice President, Strategy, People and Organization. Mr. Birk holds a Masters of Business Administration from Henley Business School.

"I take great pleasure in announcing Henrik's appointment to executive management. Having worked with him for nearly nine years I am confident that in this new role he will continue to thrive, and the company, our employees, and our partners, will benefit immensely from his leadership, " said Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic.

The executive management of Bavarian Nordic is now comprised of Paul Chaplin, President and CEO, Ole Larsen, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Henrik Birk, Executive Vice President and COO.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company's live virus vaccine platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE®, which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, which has been fast-tracked, with the backing of worldwide health authorities, and a vaccine for the prevention and treatment of HPV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC®, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com (http://www.bavarian-nordic.com/) or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic (http://twitter.com/bavariannordic).

