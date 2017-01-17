Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales increased in December

KESKO PRESS RELEASE 17.01.2017 AT 09.00 1(2)

Kesko's sales increased in December

Kesko Group's sales in December 2016 totalled €918.5 million and were up 17.5%. In comparable terms, sales in local currencies decreased by 3.7%, excluding the impact of business arrangements. There was one delivery day less than in the previous year.

"Kesko's sales increased in December thanks to acquisitions. The sales performance of the grocery trade and the building and technical trade was weakened by the fact that there was one delivery day less than in the previous year," says Kesko's President and CEO Mikko Helander.

The sales of the grocery trade in December were €515.0 million and increased by 6.6%. Suomen Lähikauppa excluded, the sales of the grocery trade in Finland were €450.8 million, representing a comparable change of -4.0%.

The sales of the building and technical trade in December were €336.2 million, up 42.8%. Excluding Onninen, the sales of the building and technical trade were €224.1 million, down 4.0% in local currencies. In Finland, sales excluding Onninen were down by 1.5%. Outside Finland, sales in local currencies excluding Onninen decreased by 6.5%. The sales of the building and home improvement trade decreased by 0.7% in local currencies. The sales of the leisure trade increased by 5.3% in Finland and the sales of the agricultural and machinery trade were down by 13.5%.

The sales of the car trade in December were €67.0 million, up 7.2% from the previous year. AutoCarrera excluded, the sales of the car trade were €62.6 million and the comparable change was +0.2%

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in December 2016:

December 2016 Comparable € million Change, % change, %



Grocery trade, total 515.0 +6.6 -4.0 Building and technical trade, Finland 172.7 +45.5 -1.5 Building and technical trade, other countries 163.5 +40.0 -6.5 Building and technical trade, total 336.2 +42.8 -4.0 Car trade, total 67.0 +7.2 +0.2 Common functions and eliminations 0.3 Grand total 918.5 +17.5 -3.7 Finland, total 753.9 +15.7 -3.2 Other countries, total 164.6 +26.4 -6.5 Grand total 918.5 +17.5 -3.7

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-December 2016:

1.1. - 31.12.2016 Comparable € million Change, % change, %



Grocery trade, total 5,288.0 +11.7 -0.5 Building and technical trade, Finland 2,192.3 +24.7 +0.7 Building and technical trade, other countries 2,016.3 +28.8 +3.9 Building and technical trade, total 4,208.6 +26.6 +2.2 Car trade, total 868.0 +12.7 +12.1 Common functions and eliminations -5.0 Grand total 10,359.7 +17.2 +1.5 Finland, total 8,238.8 +15.0 +0.9 Other countries, total 2,120.9 +26.8 +3.9 Grand total 10,359.7 +17.2 +1.5

Change, %, indicates the change compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Comparable change, %, indicates the change compared to the corresponding period of the previous year in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and disposals.

In December 2016, the number of selling days in Kesko's wholesale in Finland was 20, which was one less than in the previous year. The total number of selling days in January-December was one more than in the previous year.

Kesko releases advance information on the K-Group's retail sales quarterly, in connection with interim reports.

Due to change of release categories, effective as of 10 January 2017, Kesko will in the future release its monthly sales figures as a press release instead of a stock exchange release.

Further information is available from Vice President, Group Controller Eva Kaukinen, tel. +358 105 322 338.

Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

Main news media

www.kesko.fi





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kesko Oyj via Globenewswire

