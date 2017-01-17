Skanska Invests EUR 38M, About SEK 370M, in the First Phase of an Office Project in Bucharest, Romania

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Skanska invests EUR 38M, about SEK 370M, in the first phase of Campus 6, an office complex in Bucharest, Romania. The first phase will offer a total leasable area of about 22,000 square meters on 11 stories above ground and two levels of underground parking.

The Campus 6 complex, located in the Central-West area of Bucharest, will comprise four office buildings with a total leasable area of over 82,000 square meters. The project is expected to receive LEED Gold certification.

Campus 6 will provide green spaces in an urban setting, free Wi-Fi connection and networking areas. The entire complex is designed to strengthen interpersonal interactions and work-life balance.

Construction work has already started and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2018.

Skanska Commercial Development Europe initiates and develops office property projects. The company's operations are concentrated in the metropolitan areas of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Poland and are conducted in four local units: Skanska Property Czech Republic, Skanska Property Hungary, Skanska Romania and Skanska Property Poland.

For further information please contact:

MaÅ‚gorzata Kubica,

External Communication Manager,

Skanska in Poland,

Tel: +48-502-747-454

Andreas Joons,

Press Officer,

Skanska AB,

Tel: +46 (0)10-449-04-94

Direct line for media:

Tel: +46-10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-invests-eur-38m--about-sek-370m--in-the-first-phase-of-an-office-project-in-bucharest--roman,c2167566

The following files are available for download: