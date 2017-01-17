boon to Bring Apple Pay to Customers in France

MUNICH, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The first fully digitized mobile payment solution with Apple Pay is now available in France

Independent from any bank or telecom operator; based on a digital prepaid MasterCard

Today, Wirecard is launching its mobile payment solution, boon in France. After the initial launch to the UK market in May last year, France is the first market within the euro area where people can use boon with Apple Pay. The fully digitised mobile payment app will offer its customers mobile payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay that's fast and convenient, from today.

boon is based on an automatic app-to-wallet integration via a prepaid account with a digital MasterCard, issued by Wirecard Card Solutions. This allows users to top-up their account via wire transfer, debit or credit card. The mobile payment app works at any NFC-enabled terminal everywhere the MasterCard contactless logo appears.

Security and privacy is at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

"By launching boon with Apple Pay in France, even more users in Europe can experience a new level of mobile payments without being a customer of a specific bank. Thanks to its ease of use and maximum security standards, boon is a state-of-the-art payment solution", said Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President Consumer Solutions with Wirecard.

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and beneï¬ts offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and later, iPhone SE and Apple Watch. Users who want to pay with the mobile app boon outside of France, can upgrade to the level "boon. PLUS" which does not include any additional costs.

