SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that Beta Film Ltd., one of the leading international operating distributers of television, home video and new media content, has extended its existing service contract with MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES.

This new long-term contract extends and expands the existing agreement, which began in 2009, and covers a wide range of services, including content, picture, data and meta-data management. Beta Film uses the innovative MX1 360 platform which bundles all MX1 media services and allows customers to manage and distribute content on a single, hybrid cloud-based platform.

"The renewed long-term relationship with Beta Film is once again a solid example that MX1 can serve and satisfy the widest and most differentiated scale of customer requirements, not only in broadcasting but also in the highly challenging international licensing business", said Christoph Muehleib, SES Vice President Sales and Marketing responsible for ASTRA and MX1 in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

"MX1 and its integrated workflow enables us to respond to customer requests faster and more efficiently, and to target and tailor the distribution of our digital video content to the exact needs of linear, on-demand or IP-based platforms", said David Kratz, Managing Director of Beta Film GmbH in Munich.

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government). It provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions, and businesses worldwide. SES's portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, and O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.Further information available at: www.ses.com

About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG), is a global leading media services provider. The world's first media globalizer works with leading media businesses to transform content into the ultimate viewer experience for a global audience. With more entertainment, more innovation and more impact, MX1 offers a full range of content management, delivery and value-added digital media services. Every day, MX1 distributes more than 2,500 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, delivers syndicated content to more than 120 leading subscription VOD platforms, delivers over 8,000 hours of online video streaming and delivers more than 500 hours of premium sports and live events. The new company has 16 offices worldwide and operates six global state-of-the-art media centers, enabling customers to reach billions of people around the world. To find out more, visit www.mx1.com and follow LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook und YouTube

