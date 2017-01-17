US Healthcare Provider to Install a Sectra Cloud-based Archive for Enterprise Imaging

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, CT, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that John Muir Health has purchased an archive to store radiology and cardiology studies in the cloud. All images in the enterprise will be archived in three geographically separate areas with fail-over capabilities. Integration with the Epic EMR will allow physicians to access comprehensive patient records through the Sectra Universal Viewer.

John Muir Health serves patients in the San Francisco East Bay at medical centers located in Concord and Walnut Creek as well as outpatient, urgent care, and surgery centers. All facilities utilize Sectra PACS and, in anticipation of the cloud archive, have also installed Sectra's Cross-Enterprise Workflow solution to share images with other healthcare institutions in Northern California.

"I'm pleased to be working with Sectra on expanding our image storage in a secure environment. The ability to archive both radiology and cardiology images in the cloud allows our providers to retrieve and share images to better collaborate on and coordinate care for our patients," says Linda Womack, executive director at John Muir Health.

Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering is modular and supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA and enterprise image management solution without major investments or the replacement of existing components.

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, eastern Alameda and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians and offers a full-range of medical services including primary care, outpatient and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties - neurosciences, orthopaedic, cancer, cardiovascular trauma, emergency, pediatrics and high-risk obstetrics care. For more information, visit https://www.johnmuirhealth.com/

