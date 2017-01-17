iMDsoft's offering was deemed the "most economically advantageous tender"

iMDsoft, a leader in clinical information systems, announced that they have been awarded a position on the NHS London Procurement Partnership Clinical and Digital Information Systems (CDIS) framework for Lot 1 Electronic Patient Record Systems. iMDsoft's clinical EPR solution, MetaVision, offers hospital-wide electronic patient records and includes support for clinical workflow management and decision support, clinical documentation, patient population management, multidisciplinary care team workflows and electronic prescribing as well as medication administration.

According to LPP, the CDIS framework will give organisations access to a highly flexible suite of software applications which bring together key clinical and administrative data in one place. This will be real-time digital information on an individual's health and care, made available by 2020 to all NHS-funded services. It will also provide comprehensive data on the outcomes and value of services provided, which in turn will support improvement and sustainability.

The offer submitted by iMDsoft along with its two partners, Silverlink Software and InfoMedix, was deemed "the most economically advantageous tender." With two decades of experience in clinical information management, iMDsoft is proud to work with 350 hospitals in 25 countries. Hospital-wide projects are live in Norway, Germany and Israel. Silverlink is a leading UK PAS provider with 20 years of experience. Its PCS PAS system is currently installed at 13 acute and community trusts, covering 45 hospitals in England. InfoMedix, with a proven track record of medical document management across 15 years, is implemented in over 60 hospitals and community centres throughout Australia.

MetaVision provides a single integrated record which can be accessed across departments and hospitals, giving clinicians the platform to coordinate care for their patients and the data they need to make informed decisions about the best course of treatment. Additionally, the system offers mobile electronic observations. It collects vital signs and nursing observations at the bedside, automatically calculates early warning scores and provides automatic notifications when a patient's condition deteriorates and options for escalation to caregivers.

"We are extremely pleased to have been awarded a position on the framework and to have this additional opportunity to help NHS trusts improve patient care and streamline workflow with MetaVision," said Shahar Sery, Executive Vice President of iMDsoft. "The system interoperates with the latest technologies and can easily be incorporated into a hospital's existing IT infrastructure."

