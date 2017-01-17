Exciting Year of Growth for Unlimited Specialist Mortgage Broker

LONDON, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Just Mortgage Brokers have celebrated the end of a highly successful year marking better than predicted growth providing support for numerous homeowners and property investors requiring finance. On the backdrop of uncertainty, Just Mortgage Brokers have remained true to their one simple driving goal, to enable people to gain finance where they otherwise may not have been able to.

With the mortgage market naturally reacting to the surprises of Brexit and Donald Trump's successful bid to become US president, Just Mortgage Brokers have been able to meet the challenges of 2016 with aplomb, experiencing unprecedented success, including a 90% increase in turnover (based on 2015 - 2016) and a 100% increase in the number of applications written.

As such, Just Mortgage Brokers have also seen their team grow with potential new premises now being discussed to accommodate the growing team. Just Mortgage Brokers customers are also noticeably enjoying the service that they are receiving, with 96% of reviews left on Trustpilot being a full 5-star score. You can read all of their reviews on Trustpilot - https://uk.trustpilot.com/review/justmortgagebrokers.co.uk.

Phil Scott, co-founder of Just Mortgage Brokers said: "2016 has been a challenging but ultimately very success year. The whole team has performed far beyond our expectations. We are very excited for 2017, and are now building the foundations for what we hope will be an equally impressive year. We have some bold plans for future growth and are looking forward to seeing these come out to the market."

Just Mortgage Brokers provide a number of services including first time buyers, home movers, new or experienced landlords and those requiring remortgages. To discuss any of their services call them on 0800 114 3575 or email enquiries@justmb.co.uk.

About Your Company: Just Mortgage Brokers (https://www.justmortgagebrokers.co.uk/)is a specialist broker covering the whole of the UK. Over the last two years they have made their name as specialists who are able to provide finance for those who may have struggled elsewhere.

Chris Green

StrategiQ Marketing

+44(0)333-358-3343

chris@strategiq.co

