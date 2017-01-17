LONDON, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Conotoxia, Inc is getting closer to launching its services in the United States of America and will soon be conducting money transfer services.

In November of last year, Conotoxia, Inc. received its first license in the state of Missouri. Regulators have recently granted the company with licenses in six additional states. This will soon allow the residents of Florida, New Mexico, South Dakota, Alabama, Montana and South Carolina to utilize the most advanced money transfer technology at the lowest cost threshold.

"In accordance with the company's goals, we plan on making money transfer services available to all US citizens. We are optimistically waiting for the approval of the remaining states," said Paul Finnegan, CEO of Conotoxia, Inc.

Cinkciarz is a repeat winner of the global Bloomberg Rankings. The currency exchange company was named Player of the Year 2016 by Forbes magazine. The CEO of Cinkciarz, Marcin Pioro, was awarded Best Manager 2015 by Bloomberg Businessweek Poland. Reuters described the company as dominant in the Polish currency exchange market. The event that gathered the most attention from the media was the signing of the sponsorship contract with the NBA team, the Chicago Bulls.