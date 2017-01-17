2M Group, Leading Chemicals Distributor, Announces Another Year of '2M STEM' - Supporting Young People Access Careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM)

LONDON, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In 2016, the 2M Group helped over 550 young people access careers in STEM Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects in the UK, as part of its '2M - STEM' programme. The Group has just announced it will be continuing the programme in 2017 and has pledged to support even more young people this year, with special emphasis on graduates of Chemistry, Chemical Engineering and Life Sciences degrees.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457826/2M_Group_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457825/2M_Facilities.jpg )



Overcoming the STEM skill shortage is vital to the health and survival of many of the UK's industries, including the Chemical Industry, of which 2M is a leading distributor.

As a British company of over 150 years' history and a leading Chemical distributor, exporting to over 90 countries, 2M have made it their mission to help and inspire young people in the UK realise their potential in STEM subjects.

Figures show a widening skills gap in the UK's industrial science sector, where there are over 30,000 more employees aged 40 - 64 than those in the 16 - 40 age group. New or recent school leavers and graduates accounted for only of 8.5% of the sectors' total workforce.

The 2M-STEM programme has seen many employees across the 2M Group volunteering their time and insight to help young people learn about a career in the Chemical industry. The Group has used all of its sites across the UK, from its R & D facility in Huddersfield's Innovation Centre, to the 8 acre Middlesbrough site - MP Storage and Blending, to provide apprenticeships, jobs, work experience and internships for as many young people as it could reach.

Mottie Kessler, Founder and Chairman of the 2M Group said: "I started my own career in the industry with a supported work placement and it gave me an opportunity and career which became a life-long passion. I want us to give young people those same opportunities."

Liran Maller, Group Director of HR said: "Many of the young people we meet think a career in this industry is unattainable - that is a perception we are changing one person at a time. So far, the 2M-STEM programme has reached over 550 young people in 2016 alone. 2017 will be an even more successful year."

If you are a recent graduate or school leaver hungry to pursue a career in the Chemistry, Formulations, Chemical Engineering or IT, please email a CV and cover letter to Recruitment@2M-Holdings.Com

http://www.2m-holdings.com/2016-a-trail-blazing-year-for-2m-stem-career-outreach-programme/

http://www.surfachem.com/ey-foundation-smart-futures-students-visit-surfachem

http://www.2m-holdings.com/mbe-for-mottie-kessler-chairman-and-ceo-of-2m-group-in-the-queens-new-years-honours-list-for-services-to-industry-and-exporting-in-the-north-west-of-england/

Contact: Liran Maller, Director, Tel: +44(0)7841995461, Email: lmaller@2m-holdings.com