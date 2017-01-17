Spinal Fusion Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.82% During 2016 to 2021F

PUNE, India, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The growth of Spinal Fusion market growing as the rising number of spinal disorders combined with the growing awareness towards spinal fusion procedures in developing countries. Spinal disorders are witnessing growth on account of the rise in the number of people having a sedentary lifestyle as well as rise in the global aging population.

Among the types of spinal fusion procedures, market is expected to be driven by minimally invasive procedures. However, Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion will continue to generate major revenue.

While developed regions will continue to dominate the Spinal Fusion market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and rising focus on healthcare among the growing middle class population.

Global Spinal Fusion Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% during 2016 - 2021F, on account of rising incidences of spinal disorders globally leading to growing number of spinal fusion procedures. North America region remains the major market followed by Europe in the actual period, while APAC and ROW region will witness growth in the forecast period. While the APAC market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 6.31%, the North America, Europe and ROW region are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.01%, 7.10% and 7.15% respectively.

Scope of the Report

The report provides Segmentation by Spinal Fusion Procedure Type - Traditional Spinal Fusion Procedure and Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion Procedure

The report provides Segmentation by Spinal Fusion Procedure Sub-Type - Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion, Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion, Other Traditional Techniques, Minimally Invasive Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion, Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion and Other Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion Techniques

The report provides coverage by Region - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW

The report provides coverage by Country - USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan and China

Competitive Landscape for Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, NuVasiverthofix international, Globus Medical, K2M Group Holdings Inc., Alphatec Spine, DePuy Synthesand Aesculap Implant Systems,LLC.

