sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 17.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,22 Euro		-0,06
-0,72 %
WKN: 885421 ISIN: FI0009002422 Ticker-Symbol: OUTA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
OUTOKUMPU OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OUTOKUMPU OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,252
8,265
09:28
8,251
8,264
09:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OUTOKUMPU OYJ
OUTOKUMPU OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OUTOKUMPU OYJ8,22-0,72 %