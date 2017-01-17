Outokumpu Oyj Press release January 17, 2017 at 10.00 am EET



January 17, 2017 - at the exhibition World of Concrete 2017 in Las Vegas, Outokumpu presented a full rebar offering for the North American Market. Following an expansion of its stainless rebar capabilities in its facilities in Richburg, South Carolina, USA, Outokumpu is able to offer full range of rebar products, including rebar in coil, cut-to-length or in bent shapes. The Richburg facility has unique capabilities to cover a full range of rebar dimensions between sizes #3 and #8 (from 6 mm to 25.4 mm) and lengths up to 60 feet, and offers a leading stainless rebar offering with short lead times for the North American market.



Says Bob Beatty, head of the Outokumpu Stainless Bar, USA: "With multiple landmark projects, Outokumpu has a strong reputation in the stainless steel rebar market globally. From our South Carolina facilities we are able to offer fully domestically produced stainless rebar for the customers in U.S. and in Canada. Outokumpu has unique knowhow in stainless steel and our customers appreciate the technical advice we provide to ensure the best possible material performance. We look forward working with leading construction industry partners to bring our stainless rebar offering to the market."



Usage of stainless steel rebar is growing rapidly across North America as it delivers significant life time savings to the infrastructure owners. Stainless rebar has been used successfully in highly demanding structures, including bridges and other road infrastructure, which show no signs of deterioration after decades of service. Stainless steel does not rely on concrete for its corrosion protection and is a straightforward solution when concrete is subject to the ingress of chlorides from either marine environments or de-icing salts.



Outokumpu has a century of experience in creating efficient, long-lasting, and recyclable stainless steels. Our global offering includes quality-critical long products for the buildings and infrastructures. Our Long Products sites are located in the US, the UK, and Sweden, and are known for their high quality products, flexibility, and world-class delivery performance. Read more about Outokumpu Long Products rebar offering at outokumpu.com/rebar??.



