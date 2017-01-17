REYKJAVIK, Iceland, 2017-01-17 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Analytica Composite Leading Indicator (CLI) rose in December for the fifth consecutive month. However, there were some revisions for previous months. The CLI still indicates growth above long term trend.



Three of the six components rise on the previous month with the largest impact being due to tourist arrivals. All components are adjusted for seasonality and long term trend. An upward revision is made in the long term trend estimate of some important CLI components. The main risk factors continue to include some external factors mainly in relation to the geopolitical situation.



Turning points of the CLI tend to precede turning points in economic activity relative to trend by approximately six months. Economic activity is measured by Gross Domestic Product (GDP) published by the Statistical Bureau of Iceland. The calculation of Analytica's CLI is based on methodology adopted by the OECD.



There are six components of Analytica's CLI. These are: Fish catches, inflation adjusted debit card turnover, number of tourists visiting Iceland, the MSCI World equities index, inflation adjusted imports and the Gallup Index of Consumer Confidence. For December three of the six underlying components are strengthening year on year. Also, three of the six components rise on the previous month.



Table 1 shows the development of the CLI during the past twelve months. The value for December rises by 0.2 per cent to 102.1. This value serves as an indicator to economic activity six months into the future, i.e. June 2017. A value of 100 indicates GDP in line with its long term trend.



Table 1. Analytica's CLI 2015-2016



Change in % Indication Index on month YOY for month 2015 December 101.4 0.2 % 2.0 % June 2016 2016 January 101.5 0.1 % 1.9 % July February 101.5 0.0 % 1.8 % August March 101.4 -0.1 % 1.6 % Sept. April 101.3 -0.1 % 1.6 % Oct. May 101.2 -0.1 % 1.4 % Nov. June 101.1 -0.1 % 1.1 % Dec. July 101.1 0.0 % 0.8 % Jan. 2017 August 101.2 0.2 % 0.6 % Feb. September 101.5 0.2 % 0.7 % March October 101.7 0.2 % 0.7 % April November 101.9 0.2 % 0.7 % May December 102.1 0.2 % 0.7 % June



The January Composite Leading Indicator is scheduled for release on February 17, 2017.



Further information is provided by Analytica's CEO, Mr. Yngvi Hardarson Tel. +354 5278890 - email: yngvi@analytica.is